CBI Charges Assam Consultancy in Major Deposit Scheme Fraud

The CBI has filed charges against an Assam-based consultancy firm for defrauding investors through unregulated deposit schemes. Accusations include collecting funds with false promises of returns, leading to financial losses for depositors. Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigation is continuing to uncover the scheme's full impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought charges against a private individual linked to an Assam-based consultancy firm, accused of defrauding investors through irregular deposit schemes. This development comes as the charge sheet was submitted to the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chandmari, Guwahati, under multiple legal provisions including the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The registration of this case followed a recommendation by the Assam Government, implicating the private firm, its proprietor, and others in the ongoing investigation. The case revolves around alleged offenses under various sections of both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act.

Since 2018, the accused have reportedly amassed significant sums by promising guaranteed returns, backed by stamp paper documentation. But as discrepancies and non-payments came to light, legal actions intensified with arrests, including one on August 22. CBI continues its thorough investigation, committed to exposing the fraudulent operations while already securing critical evidence to aid in the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

