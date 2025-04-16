Political Clash: Congress Accuses BJP of Vendetta Over ED Charge Sheet
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala accused the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate to pursue a 'political vendetta' by filing charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The ED named them in a money laundering case amid ongoing political tensions and recent city violence.
16-04-2025
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has criticized the filing of a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate against party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, labeling it as a result of the BJP's 'political vendetta.'
He spoke at a peace march organized by the Congress in the aftermath of recent communal violence in the city, claiming the ruling party is attempting to harass its opposition through legal means.
Chennithala also interrogated the actions of Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Home Minister regarding last month's unrest, questioning the adequacy of police intelligence and preventive measures taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
