Left Menu

Political Clash: Congress Accuses BJP of Vendetta Over ED Charge Sheet

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala accused the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate to pursue a 'political vendetta' by filing charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The ED named them in a money laundering case amid ongoing political tensions and recent city violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:11 IST
Political Clash: Congress Accuses BJP of Vendetta Over ED Charge Sheet
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has criticized the filing of a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate against party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, labeling it as a result of the BJP's 'political vendetta.'

He spoke at a peace march organized by the Congress in the aftermath of recent communal violence in the city, claiming the ruling party is attempting to harass its opposition through legal means.

Chennithala also interrogated the actions of Maharashtra's Chief Minister and Home Minister regarding last month's unrest, questioning the adequacy of police intelligence and preventive measures taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025