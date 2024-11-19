Tensions Rise in Vadodara After Former BJP Councillor's Son Stabbed to Death

In a shocking incident that has gripped the Maheta Wadi area of Vadodara, the son of a former Bharatiya Janata Party councillor was allegedly murdered on the premises of a local hospital. The police have identified the assailant as Babar, a history-sheeter with several prior arrests. This incident reportedly occurred while the victim, Tapan, was visiting a friend hospitalized following an altercation between two community groups.

Eyewitnesses reported growing tensions between the communities, leading to an outbreak of violence that spilled over to a nearby hospital where injured parties sought medical attention. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vadodara, Panna Momaya, the escalation prompted the hospital to notify authorities with a Medico-Legal Case (MLC). Unfortunately, before police could intervene, Tapan was fatally stabbed.

As anger mounts in the region, law enforcement has ramped up efforts to capture the perpetrator. Multiple teams have been deployed, with forensic experts scouring the crime scene and CCTV footage being analyzed. DCP Momaya reassured residents that measures are being taken to restore peace and ensure justice for the victim. She urged the community for patience and cooperation as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)