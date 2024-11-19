Delhi Schools Shift Online as Air Quality Plummets
Facing hazardous air quality levels in Delhi and NCR, authorities have suspended physical schooling until November 23, switching to online classes to ensure student safety. Institutions like JNU and Ambedkar University have also shifted online. The Supreme Court advises health precautions amid escalating pollution concerns.
In response to the critically high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar district have suspended physical classes through November 23, relying instead on online learning, according to a statement from the District Magistrate.
The AQI breached the 450 mark, categorized as severe+, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Consequently, academic institutions, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, have transitioned to virtual classes to protect their communities.
As pollution remains at hazardous levels, the Supreme Court issued a circular advising people within its premises to wear masks and take necessary health precautions, reflecting growing health concerns linked to severe air pollution in the region.
