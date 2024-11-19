Delhi Schools Shift Online as Air Quality Plummets

In response to the critically high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar district have suspended physical classes through November 23, relying instead on online learning, according to a statement from the District Magistrate.

The AQI breached the 450 mark, categorized as severe+, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Consequently, academic institutions, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, have transitioned to virtual classes to protect their communities.

As pollution remains at hazardous levels, the Supreme Court issued a circular advising people within its premises to wear masks and take necessary health precautions, reflecting growing health concerns linked to severe air pollution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)