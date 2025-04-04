Revocation of Suspension Stirs Controversy at Ambedkar University Delhi

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has revoked the suspension of Mantasha Irfan, a final-year MA Global Studies student. Previously penalized for allegedly using derogatory language against Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, Irfan's case has drawn significant attention.

AUD reaffirmed its dedication to academic discipline while addressing the situation. In an official statement, the university emphasized maintaining high academic standards and a disciplined environment. After reviewing her appeal, the Vice-Chancellor recommended leniency while ensuring strict disciplinary guidelines continue to apply.

An indefinite protest was launched by the All India Students' Association (AISA) at AUD, spotlighting alleged procedural injustices in Mantasha's case. The university also issued a showcause notice to an associate professor for inciting disorder during protests, further intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)