Climate Finance's Missing Link: The Struggle to Support Small Farmers

In the Philippines, farmer Esther Penunia faces challenges due to extreme weather, accentuating concerns for small-scale agriculturists heavily impacted by climate change.

As leaders gather for the UN climate summit, Penunia pushes for greater financial support to aid agriculture's adaptation to mounting climate threats. Currently, small farmers receive a meager portion of climate finance, despite agriculture being a major emitter.

Experts argue for better funding allocation to bolster farming solutions and mitigate emissions, while climate bodies stress the urgent need to balance investments between agriculture and fossil fuel reduction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)