UP CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Constitution Day, Highlights Asia's Largest Trade Fair

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, led a crucial meeting with senior officers in Lucknow to lay out plans for Constitution Day celebrations. Known as 'Samvidhan Divas', Constitution Day is marked every November 26 to honor the adoption of India's Constitution in 1949, which became effective on January 26, 1950.

Recently, CM Yogi toured the International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan on November 16, branding it Asia's biggest trade fair. He emphasized the fair's importance in providing a platform for MSME entrepreneurs under the 'One District, One Product' scheme, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to connect millions of youth with employment opportunities.

The 43rd India International Trade Fair was inaugurated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on November 14 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Running until November 27, the fair demonstrates India's rich culture, trade opportunities, and innovation, with Goyal announcing plans to transform the ITPO into a world-class agency. Entry is open to business visitors from November 14 to 18 and to the public from November 19 to 27, with special provisions for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)