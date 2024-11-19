Conflict Over Platform Sparks Clash in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur District

A longstanding dispute over a platform escalated into a violent clash between two groups in Biroda village, Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The altercation erupted on Monday evening, prompting police action, according to reports from local authorities. Heavy police deployment has since brought the situation under control.

Following the conflict, police have secured all major areas in the village, employing drones and CCTV cameras for ongoing surveillance. Additional Superintendent of Police, Antar Singh Kanesh, confirmed that approximately 150 officers are now stationed throughout the village, with particular attention to religious and significant sites.

The incident resulted in injuries to two individuals, who are reported to be in stable condition. Authorities have filed charges against both parties involved and are proceeding with a thorough investigation to determine further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)