Amit Shah Vows Justice for Long-Serving Prisoners Before Constitution Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged that prisoners who have served one-third of their sentence will receive justice before Constitution Day, November 26. He emphasized improving police accountability and tackling global security challenges such as cybercrime, narcotics, and illegal drone use during the All India Police Science Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:27 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the Modi government is committed to ensuring justice for prisoners who have served one-third of their sentences before the upcoming Constitution Day on November 26. His remarks were made during the 50th All India Police Science Conference, where he highlighted efforts to hold the judicial system accountable.

Shah spoke about the introduction of about 60 provisions binding courts, prosecutors, and police to expedite their duties. He noted that jails are also required to initiate bail processes if trials are delayed, especially for non-serious crimes, ensuring that no prisoner who has completed significant time remains without justice.

Shah further highlighted the celebration of Samvidhan Diwas, emphasizing its role in honoring India's constitutional ideals. He also stressed the importance of addressing global challenges such as cybercrime, border security, illegal drone use, narcotics, and darknet misuse. Earlier, Shah inaugurated the Gandhinagar Philatelic Exhibition "Phila Vista 2024" and visited the Dandi Kutir Museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

