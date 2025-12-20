Digital Deception: Cybercrime Suspect Nabbed in Rajasthan

A daring cybercrime operation was thwarted with the arrest of a man in Rajasthan, who posed as a CBI officer to extort Rs 30 lakh from an unsuspecting victim. Identified as Yogesh Singh Sisodiya, he used intimidation via continuous video calls, falsely accusing his target of drug and human trafficking.

Sisodiya's deceit involved placing his victim under what he termed 'digital arrest,' compelling them to transfer funds under the guise of account verification. The arrest was executed in Jaipur with the help of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The NCRP's analysis disclosed that the bank account used by the suspect was linked to multiple cyber fraud complaints across several states, showcasing a pattern of targeting senior citizens by impersonating law enforcement officers to threaten with false arrests.

