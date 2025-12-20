Left Menu

Digital Deception: Cybercrime Suspect Nabbed in Rajasthan

A man posing as a CBI officer was arrested in Rajasthan for using video call threats to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Ranchi resident, accusing him of drug and human trafficking. The suspect, Yogesh Singh Sisodiya, targeted the elderly and used fake accusations to extort money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:17 IST
Digital Deception: Cybercrime Suspect Nabbed in Rajasthan
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A daring cybercrime operation was thwarted with the arrest of a man in Rajasthan, who posed as a CBI officer to extort Rs 30 lakh from an unsuspecting victim. Identified as Yogesh Singh Sisodiya, he used intimidation via continuous video calls, falsely accusing his target of drug and human trafficking.

Sisodiya's deceit involved placing his victim under what he termed 'digital arrest,' compelling them to transfer funds under the guise of account verification. The arrest was executed in Jaipur with the help of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The NCRP's analysis disclosed that the bank account used by the suspect was linked to multiple cyber fraud complaints across several states, showcasing a pattern of targeting senior citizens by impersonating law enforcement officers to threaten with false arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025