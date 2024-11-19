Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Swift Justice for Prisoners by Constitution Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced initiatives to ensure prisoners who have served one-third of their sentence receive justice by Constitution Day. He stressed on police accountability, addressing global challenges like cybercrime, and inaugurated a philatelic exhibition in Gandhinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:28 IST
Amit Shah Vows Swift Justice for Prisoners by Constitution Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to ensure that prisoners who have served a third of their sentences receive justice by Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26. Speaking at the 50th All India Police Science Conference, Shah detailed new measures holding courts, prosecutors, and police accountable. He emphasized that if trials lag, jail officials must initiate bail proceedings for many inmates, aiming for zero unjustly detained prisoners by the commemorative date.

Shah highlighted the significance of Constitution Day, which honors the adoption of India's Constitution while reaffirming its principles. He called for proactive solutions to global challenges, including cybercrime, border security, unauthorized drone use, narcotics trafficking, and darknet abuse. These areas demand India stay ahead of lawbreakers, he urged.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated the Gandhinagar Philatelic Exhibition, "Phila Vista 2024," and toured the Dandi Kutir Museum. His remarks underscore the Modi government's commitment to improving justice systems and addressing security issues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024