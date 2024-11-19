Amit Shah Vows Swift Justice for Prisoners by Constitution Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to ensure that prisoners who have served a third of their sentences receive justice by Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26. Speaking at the 50th All India Police Science Conference, Shah detailed new measures holding courts, prosecutors, and police accountable. He emphasized that if trials lag, jail officials must initiate bail proceedings for many inmates, aiming for zero unjustly detained prisoners by the commemorative date.

Shah highlighted the significance of Constitution Day, which honors the adoption of India's Constitution while reaffirming its principles. He called for proactive solutions to global challenges, including cybercrime, border security, unauthorized drone use, narcotics trafficking, and darknet abuse. These areas demand India stay ahead of lawbreakers, he urged.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated the Gandhinagar Philatelic Exhibition, "Phila Vista 2024," and toured the Dandi Kutir Museum. His remarks underscore the Modi government's commitment to improving justice systems and addressing security issues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)