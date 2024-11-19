Left Menu

Aramco and Rongsheng Petrochemical Embark on SASREF Expansion

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Rongsheng Petrochemical have signed a framework agreement to enhance the expansion of the SASREF refinery. The project involves a tripartite agreement that focuses on upgrading petrochemical capabilities and international cooperation in design and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:11 IST
Aramco and Rongsheng Petrochemical Embark on SASREF Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) and Rongsheng Petrochemical have entered into a significant framework agreement to boost the SASREF expansion initiative. This agreement aims to pave the way for a major advancement in petrochemical projects.

The newly signed tripartite agreement establishes a cooperation mechanism and detailed planning related to the project's design and development. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance SASREF's refining and petrochemical capabilities.

Moreover, the agreement underscores a commitment to fostering international collaboration in the energy sector, opening doors for broader cooperation in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024