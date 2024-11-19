Aramco and Rongsheng Petrochemical Embark on SASREF Expansion
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Rongsheng Petrochemical have signed a framework agreement to enhance the expansion of the SASREF refinery. The project involves a tripartite agreement that focuses on upgrading petrochemical capabilities and international cooperation in design and development.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) and Rongsheng Petrochemical have entered into a significant framework agreement to boost the SASREF expansion initiative. This agreement aims to pave the way for a major advancement in petrochemical projects.
The newly signed tripartite agreement establishes a cooperation mechanism and detailed planning related to the project's design and development. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance SASREF's refining and petrochemical capabilities.
Moreover, the agreement underscores a commitment to fostering international collaboration in the energy sector, opening doors for broader cooperation in the global market.
