Aramco and Rongsheng Petrochemical Embark on SASREF Expansion

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) and Rongsheng Petrochemical have entered into a significant framework agreement to boost the SASREF expansion initiative. This agreement aims to pave the way for a major advancement in petrochemical projects.

The newly signed tripartite agreement establishes a cooperation mechanism and detailed planning related to the project's design and development. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance SASREF's refining and petrochemical capabilities.

Moreover, the agreement underscores a commitment to fostering international collaboration in the energy sector, opening doors for broader cooperation in the global market.

