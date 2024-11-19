Left Menu

Phila Vista-2024: A Glimpse into India's Philatelic Heritage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 'Phila Vista-2024,' a district-level philatelic exhibition in Gandhinagar. It features rare postal stamps and a special cover on 'Architecture in Gandhinagar,' aiming to connect youth with India's rich postal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:30 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Phila Vista 2024. (Photo/X@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, kicked off the district-level philatelic exhibition, 'Phila Vista-2024,' in Gandhinagar. This two-day event, starting Tuesday at Dandi Kutir, offers a platform to showcase exquisite and rare postal stamps organized by the Gandhinagar Postal Division.

The dignitaries unveiled a special postal cover themed 'Architecture in Gandhinagar' as part of the exhibition. Shah highlighted the significance of postage stamps as both a communication medium and a link to heritage, expressing hope that the exhibition would engage young people with India's philatelic history through a message posted on social media platform X.

The exhibition, featuring an array of notable guests including the Mayor of Gandhinagar and senior postal officials, provides philatelic enthusiasts and the general public a chance to delve into India's stamp heritage. It remains open from November 19 to November 20, allowing visitors to explore the captivating collections from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

