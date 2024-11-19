Left Menu

Poland's Ammunition Production Boost Amidst Global Tensions

Poland has announced a plan to enhance its ammunition production capabilities by partnering with domestic companies to produce essential nitrocellulose and multi-base powders. The move comes as part of Poland's strategy to reinforce its defense in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

19-11-2024
In a decisive move to strengthen its defense capabilities, the Polish government has announced a letter of intent with local companies to produce nitrocellulose and multi-base powders, key materials for ammunition manufacturing.

This initiative comes as Poland continues its efforts to bolster its military readiness amid the conflict initiated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the importance of rebuilding the nation's ammunition production capabilities, marking this agreement as the first step in the process.

Key players involved include state-owned entities such as Grupa Azoty, Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), Mesko, and the Industrial Development Agency, all of whom have agreed on the necessity of establishing a dedicated factory. Currently, Poland depends on the import of explosives from several countries, but the government plans to invest 3 billion zlotys ($750 million) in shifting to domestic production.

