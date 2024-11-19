Global Market Shifts Amid Political Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions
Global stocks rose slightly in volatile trading, influenced by the appointment speculations in the U.S. administration and geopolitical tensions between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine. The market is wary of potential tariffs and tax cuts by the Trump administration, impacting inflation and Federal Reserve policies.
Global stocks witnessed a slight uptick in choppy trading on Tuesday as the world watched for additional appointments to the incoming White House administration. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped amid escalating tensions between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine.
With President-elect Donald Trump's likely nominees for Treasury secretary being scrutinized, including Marc Rowan and Kevin Warsh, markets are gearing up for potential economic shifts. Investors are anticipating tariffs and tax cuts from the new administration, which could lead to increased inflation and influence Federal Reserve interest rate policies.
The stock market showed mixed results, with gains in technology overshadowing losses in materials, energy, and healthcare equities. International security concerns were heightened as President Putin adjusted Russia's nuclear doctrine, while European stocks and oil prices showed a downward trend amid these geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
