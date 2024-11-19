Left Menu

Delhi Student Faces Homicide Charges Over Rash Driving Incident

A Delhi court has charged a former DPS student with culpable homicide following a 2017 accident that resulted in two deaths and injuries to two others. The accused, who was driving without a license, allegedly tried to flee the scene after striking pedestrians near Kashmiri Gate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:46 IST
Delhi Student Faces Homicide Charges Over Rash Driving Incident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former student of Delhi Public School (DPS) faces charges of culpable homicide and other offenses after a tragic road accident in 2017 under a railway bridge near Kashmiri Gate. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to two others, all of whom were sleeping on the footpath at the time of the accident.

The accused, then 18 and driving without a license, allegedly struck the pedestrians, dragging one victim under the bumper. At Tis Hazari Court, Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann framed charges against the accused, Samarth, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving. According to the court, Samarth attempted to flee the scene post-accident.

The court ruling cited the Indian Constitution's Article 19 (1)(d), guaranteeing freedom of movement, but noted that Article 19 (5) allows for legal restrictions in the public interest. Further, the chargesheet alleges that Samarth, along with two friends under liquor influence, was on a joyride when the accident occurred. Despite the accused's claims of a tire burst causing the crash, the court dismissed his application for discharge, stating the merits could only be assessed during trial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

