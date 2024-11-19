Left Menu

India and Australia Launch Renewable Energy Partnership to Boost Green Investment

India and Australia have officially launched the Renewable Energy Partnership to enhance bilateral investment in renewable energy. During the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit, both nations emphasized their shared goals to advance climate action and invest in key renewable sectors such as solar and green hydrogen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:45 IST
India and Australia Launch Renewable Energy Partnership to Boost Green Investment

India and Australia have taken a significant step in their mutual commitment to addressing climate change, officially launching the Renewable Energy Partnership on Tuesday. This partnership is aimed at enhancing bilateral investment in renewable energy sectors, coinciding with talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

The launch was part of the wider discussions held at the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit, which took place alongside the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The leaders reiterated their dedication to advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various areas, including trade, defense, and education, among others.

Both leaders heralded the Renewable Energy Partnership as a critical framework for collaboration in areas like solar PV, green hydrogen, and energy storage. They expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to promote skill upgrades and drive the two-way investment necessary for a successful energy transition to meet net zero targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024