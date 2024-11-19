India and Australia Launch Renewable Energy Partnership to Boost Green Investment
India and Australia have officially launched the Renewable Energy Partnership to enhance bilateral investment in renewable energy. During the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit, both nations emphasized their shared goals to advance climate action and invest in key renewable sectors such as solar and green hydrogen.
India and Australia have taken a significant step in their mutual commitment to addressing climate change, officially launching the Renewable Energy Partnership on Tuesday. This partnership is aimed at enhancing bilateral investment in renewable energy sectors, coinciding with talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.
The launch was part of the wider discussions held at the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit, which took place alongside the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The leaders reiterated their dedication to advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various areas, including trade, defense, and education, among others.
Both leaders heralded the Renewable Energy Partnership as a critical framework for collaboration in areas like solar PV, green hydrogen, and energy storage. They expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to promote skill upgrades and drive the two-way investment necessary for a successful energy transition to meet net zero targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Carbon markets could boost climate action in least developed countries
Prince William's South Africa Visit: Climate Action and Cultural Ties
Powerhouse Partnership: NTPC and RVUNL Join Forces
Space Innovations: From Timber Satellites to Global Partnerships
World Bank Report Highlights Climate Action as Key Driver of Economic Growth in Senegal’s Vision 2050 Plan