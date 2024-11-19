Election Scandal: Venugopal Urges Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Cash Distribution
Ahead of Maharashtra polls, Congress leader KC Venugopal calls for action against BJP's Vinod Tawde over alleged cash distribution. Tawde denies the claims, prompting Venugopal to encourage voters to reject BJP. Meanwhile, accusations surface amid political ruckus in Palghar district, demanding an impartial investigation by the Election Commission.
On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal called for punitive measures against BJP leader Vinod Tawde, accusing him of distributing money ahead of the crucial Maharashtra elections. Tawde, who has refuted these allegations, faced scathing remarks from Venugopal, who urged voters to reject the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.
Venugopal questioned the Election Commission's inaction, citing clear evidence of wrongdoing. 'If a person is caught red-handed, they should be immediately arrested,' he emphasized, highlighting the need for equal enforcement of the law. Allegations against Tawde stemmed from incidents outside a hotel in the Nalasopara constituency, involving Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers.
Tawde, addressing the press, maintained that the meeting was focused on the Model Code of Conduct, with no wrongdoing. He appealed for an impartial probe by authorities, even as tensions bubbled over, with concerns extending to the handling of the Manipur crisis under BJP's governance.
