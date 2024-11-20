India and Australia Unveil Ambitious Renewable Energy Partnership
India and Australia have inaugurated a Renewable Energy Partnership to intensify investment in renewable energy sectors. This strategic initiative was revealed during the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The partnership aims to foster cooperation in solar photovoltaics (PV), green hydrogen, energy storage, and training programs for the renewables workforce. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across multiple domains, including renewable energies.
In addition to energy collaboration, the summit underscored strengthening the defence and security partnership. Discussions also highlighted enhancing maritime domain awareness and planning continued aircraft deployments to bolster regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.
