India and Australia Unveil Ambitious Renewable Energy Partnership

India and Australia have launched the Renewable Energy Partnership to boost bilateral investment in renewable energy projects. This initiative, announced at the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit, aims to advance collaboration on solar PV, green hydrogen, energy storage, and skills training for the renewables workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:12 IST
India and Australia have inaugurated a Renewable Energy Partnership to intensify investment in renewable energy sectors. This strategic initiative was revealed during the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The partnership aims to foster cooperation in solar photovoltaics (PV), green hydrogen, energy storage, and training programs for the renewables workforce. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across multiple domains, including renewable energies.

In addition to energy collaboration, the summit underscored strengthening the defence and security partnership. Discussions also highlighted enhancing maritime domain awareness and planning continued aircraft deployments to bolster regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

