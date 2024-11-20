Howard Lutnick: From Wall Street Visionary to Commerce Secretary

In a notable move, US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, as both the US commerce secretary and trade representative. This dual role is rarely given to a single individual.

Lutnick, a prominent figure on Wall Street for over three decades, is celebrated for his leadership and resilience, particularly after losing 658 colleagues, including his brother, during the September 11, 2001 attacks. His commitment to rebuilding the firm and honoring the victims through substantial donations has been widely recognized.

Not only has Lutnick led Cantor Fitzgerald to new heights, but his philanthropic efforts amount to over USD 100 million for global disaster and terrorism victims. Trump's confidence in Lutnick as part of his administration comes from his critical role in the transition team, fostering sophisticated strategies for future governance.

