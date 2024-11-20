Tehri Pumped Storage Plant: A Milestone in Renewable Energy
THDC India Ltd is about to commence operations of its 250-MW unit, part of a 1,000-MW pumped storage plant in Tehri, Uttarakhand. The project includes four 250 MW units, with full power generation expected by 2025. THDCIL is investing Rs 7,800 crore in this renewable energy milestone.
THDC India Ltd (THDCIL), a state-owned enterprise, is on the cusp of launching its 250-MW unit within the expansive Tehri pumped storage power plant in Uttarakhand.
The milestone achievement sees the plant's first 250 MW unit synchronized with the national grid under the stewardship of THDCIL chairman R K Vishnoi.
A total of four units, each with 250 MW capacity, make up the Tehri project, aiming for full operation by 2025, marking a significant advancement in renewable energy.
