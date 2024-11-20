Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: West Bengal BJP President Detained Amid Communal Unrest

Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, was detained by police while traveling to a violence-hit area in Murshidabad. A controversial message during a religious event triggered tension, resulting in Majumdar staging a sit-in against police actions allegedly under CM Mamata Banerjee's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:58 IST
Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing political turmoil, Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar experienced detention by police on Wednesday as he attempted to reach the violence-stricken area of Beldanga in Murshidabad district. The district had witnessed communal unrest Saturday night over an offensive message displayed at a religious event's temporary gate.

Upon being halted at the Jalangi Bridge, Majumdar, accompanied by his convoy, staged a protest sit-in, accusing the police of illegally preventing their journey. He alleged that their actions were influenced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, forcing them to remain on the highway.

Efforts to address the communal tension saw the intervention of the West Bengal Governor's media cell, demanding a swift response from the state government on representations received regarding the escalating conflict. Injuries and rising tensions necessitated immediate actions from law enforcement to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

