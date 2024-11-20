Political Tensions Escalate: West Bengal BJP President Detained Amid Communal Unrest

In a growing political turmoil, Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar experienced detention by police on Wednesday as he attempted to reach the violence-stricken area of Beldanga in Murshidabad district. The district had witnessed communal unrest Saturday night over an offensive message displayed at a religious event's temporary gate.

Upon being halted at the Jalangi Bridge, Majumdar, accompanied by his convoy, staged a protest sit-in, accusing the police of illegally preventing their journey. He alleged that their actions were influenced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, forcing them to remain on the highway.

Efforts to address the communal tension saw the intervention of the West Bengal Governor's media cell, demanding a swift response from the state government on representations received regarding the escalating conflict. Injuries and rising tensions necessitated immediate actions from law enforcement to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)