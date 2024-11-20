Kejriwal Challenges Trial Court Decision in Excise Policy Case

In a significant legal move, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court to contest the trial court's decision to acknowledge the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaints concerning the contentious Excise Policy case. He argues that the lack of necessary sanction calls for the proceedings to be quashed. The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

Kejriwal's plea highlights a perceived error in the trial court's action of taking cognizance of the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) without securing a prior sanction under the Code of Criminal Procedure. This oversight is crucial, given Kejriwal's status as a public servant during the alleged infractions. The High Court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on the summons issued to him regarding the alleged excise scam.

Currently out on bail, Kejriwal faces multiple legal quandaries linked to the now-defunct excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate claims that the policy was intentionally flawed to advantage AAP leaders and create cartels, with accusations of receiving illicit benefits from liquor businesses. The ED also alleges that these funds were used to influence electoral outcomes in regions like Punjab and Goa.

