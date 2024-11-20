Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Defence Dialogues at 11th ADMM-Plus Summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touched down in Vientiane on Wednesday to take part in the significant 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). Upon arrival, he was greeted by Maj. Gen. Pasith Thiengtham, Lao PDR's Deputy Minister of National Defence, at Wattay International Airport.

Official sources revealed that Singh is scheduled for bilateral talks with representatives from Malaysia, Laos, and China. Later, Singh is expected to meet with members of the Indian community residing in Laos. Before leaving Delhi, Singh emphasized the importance of discussing both regional and international security matters at the meeting, as well as meeting with various counterparts present at the summit.

A notable highlight of the summit is the anticipated meeting between Indian and Chinese Defence Ministers, Rajnath Singh and Dong Jun, potentially focusing on peace-building initiatives along the Line of Actual Control. Scheduled from November 20 to 22, 2024, the ADMM-Plus summit will gather defence ministers from ASEAN countries and key partners such as India, China, and the US to tackle pressing security concerns like maritime safety and disaster responses.

The ADMM serves as ASEAN's highest defence consultative platform, while ADMM-Plus involves ASEAN members and eight Dialogue Partners, including India, with a mission to reinforce security and defence collaboration. India initially became ASEAN's dialogue partner in 1992, and the first ADMM-Plus was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2010. Since 2017, annual meetings have taken place to bolster collaboration among ASEAN and Plus countries, with Lao PDR as the current chair and host of this year's session.

