Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Defence Dialogues at 11th ADMM-Plus Summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Vientiane, engaging in crucial dialogues with counterparts from Malaysia, Laos, and China. The summit, involving ASEAN nations and key partners like the US and India, addressed major security issues, including maritime safety and disaster management.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Laos to attend ADMM (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touched down in Vientiane on Wednesday to take part in the significant 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). Upon arrival, he was greeted by Maj. Gen. Pasith Thiengtham, Lao PDR's Deputy Minister of National Defence, at Wattay International Airport.

Official sources revealed that Singh is scheduled for bilateral talks with representatives from Malaysia, Laos, and China. Later, Singh is expected to meet with members of the Indian community residing in Laos. Before leaving Delhi, Singh emphasized the importance of discussing both regional and international security matters at the meeting, as well as meeting with various counterparts present at the summit.

A notable highlight of the summit is the anticipated meeting between Indian and Chinese Defence Ministers, Rajnath Singh and Dong Jun, potentially focusing on peace-building initiatives along the Line of Actual Control. Scheduled from November 20 to 22, 2024, the ADMM-Plus summit will gather defence ministers from ASEAN countries and key partners such as India, China, and the US to tackle pressing security concerns like maritime safety and disaster responses.

The ADMM serves as ASEAN's highest defence consultative platform, while ADMM-Plus involves ASEAN members and eight Dialogue Partners, including India, with a mission to reinforce security and defence collaboration. India initially became ASEAN's dialogue partner in 1992, and the first ADMM-Plus was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2010. Since 2017, annual meetings have taken place to bolster collaboration among ASEAN and Plus countries, with Lao PDR as the current chair and host of this year's session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

