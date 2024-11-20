Left Menu

India's Green Hydrogen Ambition Takes a Leap with SECI and H2Global Partnership

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and H2Global Stiftung have signed an MoU to promote Green Hydrogen initiatives. This partnership aims to enhance knowledge exchange, support India's role as an export hub, and provide insights into global hydrogen market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:45 IST
The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), owned by the state, has entered into a preliminary agreement with H2Global Stiftung to advance Green Hydrogen initiatives. This significant collaboration will focus on promoting knowledge exchange around market-based mechanisms and fostering international cooperation, contributing to the global green hydrogen economy.

As per an official statement, SECI, which operates under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with H2Global Stiftung. The MoU aims to develop collaborative strategies to promote Green Hydrogen ventures, aligning with India's ambition to become a major export hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The partnership is set to offer valuable insights into global hydrogen market dynamics, including trade logistics and stakeholder engagement. This strategic collaboration was formalized in a ceremony attended by key figures, including Sanjay Sharma and Susana Moreira, signaling a significant step forward in India's renewable energy sector.

