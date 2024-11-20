Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Path to a Naxal-Free Future

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. The agenda focused on assessing the ongoing efforts to eliminate Naxalism from the state, with a confident projection of achieving a naxal-free Chhattisgarh by March 2026. The Chief Minister praised the relentless work of the state government and security forces in this direction.

During the discussion, CM Sai highlighted significant strides made over the past 11 months, reporting the elimination of nearly 200 Naxals and the surrender of about 600-700 others. He emphasized that these efforts align with the broader goal of making India naxal-free, as envisioned by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting also addressed development strategies and other critical issues facing the state.

Under the guidance of HM Shah, the state has successfully advanced anti-Naxal operations, complemented by initiatives in education, health, road construction, and employment, which are driving positive change. The Home Minister commended these efforts and assured continued support from the Center. Additionally, CM Sai criticized the previous Congress administration for rampant corruption and reaffirmed his stance against it, citing ongoing CBI investigations into the 2021 PSC exam irregularities, a commitment made during the last assembly elections.

