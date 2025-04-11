PM Modi Emphasizes India’s Spiritual Legacy and Service at Anandpur Dham in MP

In a significant visit today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Anandpur Dham in Isagarh Tehsil, Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, underscoring his commitment to nurturing the cultural and spiritual heritage of India. The Prime Minister not only offered prayers and participated in rituals at the revered Guru Ji Maharaj Temple, but also toured the expansive temple complex, an epitome of spiritual dedication and devotion.

Addressing a large gathering of devotees, who had traveled from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and various parts of the country, Prime Minister Modi expressed his joy in visiting Shri Anandpur Dham. The Prime Minister shared his heartfelt experience of offering prayers at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple, stating that it filled his heart with immense peace and bliss. He emphasized the sacredness of the land, known for its deep spiritual significance, a place nourished by the penance of saints and the tradition of selfless service. The Prime Minister also drew attention to a popular saying among local saints, “Sorrow fears to enter Ashok Nagar,” highlighting the spiritual sanctity of the region.

The Prime Minister’s address was deeply rooted in the significance of the day. He marked the occasion as a day of reverence, commemorating the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji and celebrating Baisakhi. He also paid tribute to the Mahasamadhi of Shri Dwitiya Padshahi Ji in 1936 and the union of Shri Tritiya Padshahi Ji with his divine form in 1964. Shri Modi took the opportunity to offer his respects to various revered spiritual figures, including the pratham Padshahi Shri Shri 108 Shri Swami Advait Anand Ji Maharaj and other Padshahi saints, alongside Maa Jageshwari Devi, Maa Bijasan, and Maa Janaki Karila Mata Dham.

“India is a land of sages, scholars, and saints, who have always guided society during challenging times,” said Prime Minister Modi. Drawing attention to the legacy of Pujya Swami Advait Anand Ji Maharaj, the Prime Minister explained that the teachings of Advaita philosophy have been a guiding light for society, particularly during the colonial era when Indian culture and spiritual teachings were under threat. He pointed out how Pujya Advait Anand Ji Maharaj played a pivotal role in making Advaita philosophy accessible to the masses, simplifying complex teachings and making them practical for everyday life. Modi also reminded the audience that the root cause of global conflicts lies in the divisive mindset of “self and other,” which hinders human connection. He proposed that the philosophy of Advaita, which envisions no duality and sees the divine in every living being, could be the solution to resolving humanity's struggles.

The Prime Minister shared an insightful discussion he had earlier with Swami Shri Vichar Purna Anand Ji Maharaj, explaining the teachings of Paramhans Dayal Maharaj Ji and the various service initiatives of Anandpur Dham. One of the core principles of Anandpur Dham, as outlined by Swami Shri Vichar Purna Anand Ji Maharaj, is selfless service, which is central to the community’s mission. The Prime Minister expressed deep admiration for the charitable activities of Anandpur Trust, which runs hospitals providing free medical services, organizes medical camps, supports the welfare of cows through a modern cowshed, and operates schools aimed at shaping the future of young minds.

“Service is the spirit that drives every initiative undertaken by the government,” remarked Prime Minister Modi, correlating the philosophy of service embraced by Anandpur Dham with government programs like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which ensures food security for the poor, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme for healthcare, and the PM Awas Yojana for housing. He also highlighted efforts like the Jal Jeevan Mission, which addresses water scarcity in rural areas, and the establishment of new educational institutions like AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs, which are helping even the poorest children achieve their dreams.

The Prime Minister emphasized the scale and impact of these initiatives, noting that they were all driven by a collective spirit of service and humanity. He described the act of selfless service as a spiritual practice, one that connects individuals with larger societal goals and promotes a sense of shared purpose. He drew attention to regions like Ashok Nagar and Anandpur Dham, which have a rich heritage of art, culture, and natural beauty, and expressed his belief in their untapped potential for further development.

During his address, the Prime Minister also noted the ongoing efforts to boost the development of Madhya Pradesh. He mentioned the Chanderi handloom sector’s elevation with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Chanderi sarees, alongside the establishment of a Craft Handloom Tourism Village in Pranpur, aimed at accelerating economic growth. He further highlighted the preparations being made for the grand Ujjain Simhastha event.

Acknowledging the recent celebration of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Modi pointed out the significant development work being undertaken along the Ram Van Gaman Path, a sacred route in Madhya Pradesh, which will help further strengthen the state’s identity.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reinforced the nation’s goal of becoming a developed India by 2047, while emphasizing the importance of preserving India’s ancient culture and traditions in this journey. He commended the Anandpur Dham Trust for its ongoing contributions to preserving cultural heritage and expressed confidence that their service initiatives would invigorate the nation’s aspirations toward a developed and prosperous future.

The event was also attended by notable figures, including the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav, and Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia.