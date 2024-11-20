Left Menu

Croatia Faces Housing Crunch with New Tourism Legislation

Croatia is introducing new legislation to combat the housing price surge linked to tourism, sparking concerns among property owners about its economic impact. The laws aim to regulate short-term rentals and support local housing stability, inspired by similar efforts in other European cities.

20-11-2024
Croatia is poised to implement legislation aimed at mitigating the tourism-induced housing price surge, despite concerns from property owners about potential business impacts. Parliament approved draft laws last week, but nationwide enactment awaits broader discussions and likely amendments.

European cities like Malaga, Barcelona, Athens, and Budapest have clamped down on short-term rentals to ease housing shortages, impacting platforms like Airbnb. Dubrovnik's historic Old Town recently banned new rental permits to retain younger residents amid soaring costs. Finance Minister Marko Primorac noted that the proposed laws will raise taxes on rental properties but will not affect long-term housing.

The legislation has garnered mixed reactions, with some locals welcoming the opportunity to rent at market rates and revitalize towns. However, rental business owners, like Jurica Repinc and Klaudia Kapural, express concern over loan investments and rising tax pressures, fearing potential closure and heightened prices.

