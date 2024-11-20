Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Financial Aid Scheme for Women Homebuilders

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced financial aid up to Rs 4 lakh for eligible women to build homes. The initiative aims to aid widows, disabled women, and single women. Additionally, the state ensures education expenses for children of widows and comprehensive care for orphaned children.

In a significant move to empower women in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced a new initiative offering financial aid up to Rs 4 lakh for women registered with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The program targets widows, disabled women, and 'Ekal Naris' (single women) to aid them in constructing their own homes, as per the Chief Minister's Office statement.

This financial aid includes Rs 3 lakh for house construction and an additional Rs 1 lakh for essential facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms. To qualify, women must have worked at least 90 days in the past year, earn less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually, and apply through a Labour Officer.

Highlighting the state's commitment to social welfare, CM Sukhu announced a new scheme for education expenses for children of widows and emphasized Himachal Pradesh's pioneering legislation for orphan care. The government has adopted 6,000 orphans as 'Children of the State,' ensuring their welfare and education for a self-sufficient future.

