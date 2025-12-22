Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Renaming Schemes

Senior Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam has criticized the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of merely renaming existing schemes and presenting them as new initiatives. Gautam suggested that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister should also be rechristened, in a direct jab at the government's approach.

Gautam argued that the government's renaming strategy, exemplified by the renaming of MGNREGA as VB-G RAM G, dilutes the program's initial aims. He emphasized that the Congress-led UPA established MGNREGA to guarantee employment and combat hunger in rural areas. The current government's handling, he alleged, dismantles the program's original structure.

Further criticizing the shift of financial burdens from the Centre to states, Gautam and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram expressed concerns that such policies jeopardize the sustainability of welfare schemes, disadvantage women, workers, and youth, and reflect poorly on the rupee against the US dollar.

