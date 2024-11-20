Left Menu

Reviving Agriculture: J&K Chief Minister's Call to Action

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights the neglect of agriculture while underscoring its potential in boosting the region's economy and addressing climate change. Speaking at the National Agriculture Summit, he urges a shift towards local production and modern farming, emphasizing research and support for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, voiced concern over the diminished attention to agriculture, stressing its pivotal role in the economy and tackling climate issues. At the National Agriculture Summit, he emphasized the potential of local production in reshaping the regional economy.

Abdullah criticized the focus on factories and tourism while agricultural contributions remain underappreciated. He called for restoring agriculture as a dignified livelihood, noting the shifting climate patterns and urging modern farming practices.

Lauding SKUAST's advancements, Abdullah urged practical dissemination of research benefits to farmers, promoting agriculture's appeal to the youth. He assured his government's support to the university and commended progressive farmers for their invaluable contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

