Reviving Agriculture: J&K Chief Minister's Call to Action

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, voiced concern over the diminished attention to agriculture, stressing its pivotal role in the economy and tackling climate issues. At the National Agriculture Summit, he emphasized the potential of local production in reshaping the regional economy.

Abdullah criticized the focus on factories and tourism while agricultural contributions remain underappreciated. He called for restoring agriculture as a dignified livelihood, noting the shifting climate patterns and urging modern farming practices.

Lauding SKUAST's advancements, Abdullah urged practical dissemination of research benefits to farmers, promoting agriculture's appeal to the youth. He assured his government's support to the university and commended progressive farmers for their invaluable contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)