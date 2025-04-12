Left Menu

Protest Against Tamil Nadu Minister's Controversial Remarks

The AIADMK women's wing plans to protest on April 16 against Forest Minister K Ponmudy's offensive remarks against women. Party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the remarks, stating they reflect the DMK's history. The protest aims to denounce such unacceptable rhetoric in Tamil Nadu politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK women's wing is set to protest against Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy on April 16, following allegations of his obscene remarks about women. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the demonstration on Saturday.

According to Palaniswami, Ponmudy's comments have reached an unprecedented low, insulting women and religious symbols of Shaivism and Vaishnavism. He criticized the DMK, asserting that the party's history is marred by such 'indecent acts,' which he claims are unacceptable to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami further highlighted Ponmudy's previous role as Minister of Higher Education, expressing shock over his remarks, and insisted that the upcoming protest in Chennai symbolizes a strong stand against uncivilized politics in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

