Abdullah's Humble Gesture at National Agriculture Summit

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, made a notable gesture at the National Agriculture Summit by declining a larger chair arranged solely for him, underlining his commitment to equality among participants.

The event, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Chatha, was inaugurated by Abdullah, who later interacted directly with farmers to discuss their challenges and needs.

The summit, projected as a transformative opportunity for the agricultural sector, featured an Agricultural Fair, a Farmers' Symposium, and informative workshops on topics like climate-resilient practices and high-tech agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)