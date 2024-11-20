Abdullah's Humble Gesture at National Agriculture Summit
During the National Agriculture Summit, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declined a larger chair to emphasize equality. The event, held at SKUAST, focused on agricultural advancements and direct farmer engagement. Abdullah's actions echoed his commitment to public accessibility since taking office.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, made a notable gesture at the National Agriculture Summit by declining a larger chair arranged solely for him, underlining his commitment to equality among participants.
The event, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Chatha, was inaugurated by Abdullah, who later interacted directly with farmers to discuss their challenges and needs.
The summit, projected as a transformative opportunity for the agricultural sector, featured an Agricultural Fair, a Farmers' Symposium, and informative workshops on topics like climate-resilient practices and high-tech agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
