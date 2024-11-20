Left Menu

Abdullah's Humble Gesture at National Agriculture Summit

During the National Agriculture Summit, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declined a larger chair to emphasize equality. The event, held at SKUAST, focused on agricultural advancements and direct farmer engagement. Abdullah's actions echoed his commitment to public accessibility since taking office.

Updated: 20-11-2024 22:14 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, made a notable gesture at the National Agriculture Summit by declining a larger chair arranged solely for him, underlining his commitment to equality among participants.

The event, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Chatha, was inaugurated by Abdullah, who later interacted directly with farmers to discuss their challenges and needs.

The summit, projected as a transformative opportunity for the agricultural sector, featured an Agricultural Fair, a Farmers' Symposium, and informative workshops on topics like climate-resilient practices and high-tech agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

