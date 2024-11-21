Left Menu

J-K Police Crackdown: Notorious Criminal Nabbed in Samba District

In a decisive step to curb crime in Samba, J-K police detained Alam Din, alias 'Allu,' under the PSA. With numerous charges against him, his arrest highlights the commitment of local authorities to maintain public order. His incarceration aims to restore peace, enhancing safety in the region.

In a significant move to combat crime in the district of Samba, Jammu and Kashmir police have detained notorious criminal Alam Din, also known as 'Allu', under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA). The police confirmed that Din was implicated in numerous criminal cases registered in Police Station Samba and the Majalta area of Udhampur district.

Officials declared that 'Allu's' activities posed a grave threat to public peace and stability. Following a detailed dossier compiled by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, the District Magistrate authorized a detention order. The police at Police Post Rakh Amb Talli played a pivotal role, executing the warrant and subsequently incarcerating Din at District Jail Kathua.

This successful action underscores the Samba Police's unwavering dedication to public safety and its vigorous stance against unlawful activities. The police also recounted an earlier joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 20, that led to the arrest of Muneer Ahmad Banday, a proclaimed offender involved in drug smuggling and evading arrest since 2020, with a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head.

