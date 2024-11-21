Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Driest November Since 2016

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a significant dry spell with October and November being rain-deficient. The IMD has confirmed the current conditions mirror those of 2016. Limited rainfall is expected in high-altitude areas, with colder temperatures and fog predicted as the state transitions into winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a significant dry spell as October and November turn into months of severe rain deficiency, reminiscent of the situation in 2016. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that this year's conditions strongly resemble the dry November of 2016 when no rainfall was recorded statewide.

Kuldeep Srivastava from IMD Himachal Pradesh notes the ongoing dry spell is consistent with 2016, with negligible rainfall reported in November. "Our records indicate similar conditions in 2016, and this year is following suit with no substantial precipitation forecasted for the coming days," says Dr. Srivastava. A light shower may occur on November 23 in spots like Lahaul-Spiti, but the influence of current western disturbances is minimal.

Himachal Pradesh's weather relies on winter western disturbances for precipitation, yet they have been too weak to affect much of the state this season. The IMD has forecast that only regions like Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and parts of Chamba and Kangra might receive minor rain, while Shimla faces a temperature drop of up to 7°C over the past 20 days. Fog is expected around Bhakra Dam, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur on November 24-25. Despite not setting records, this dry November is unprecedented since 2016, underscoring the need for robust disturbances to break the spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

