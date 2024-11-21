Left Menu

Tragic Death: Young Man Plunges from Mind Space Building

A 24-year-old committed suicide by falling from the 13th floor of a building in Rangareddy district, Telangana. The police are investigating the case while the body has been taken for a post-mortem. The reason behind the suicide has not been determined yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:57 IST

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, aged 24, tragically ended his life by jumping from the 13th floor of a high-rise building located in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. The incident was reported to have occurred at approximately 7:30 PM on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of the Madhapur police station.

Following the incident, law enforcement officials promptly transported the deceased's body to a nearby hospital, where further medical examinations will be conducted. Authorities have formally opened a case concerning the incident, though the motive behind the man's extreme action remains unknown.

According to statements from police officials, Vanga Naveen Reddy was the individual who took his own life at the Mind Space building. "We have registered a case, and the deceased's body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the cause of suicide is underway," stated an officer. As the investigation continues, more information is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

