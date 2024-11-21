Uttarakhand Accelerates Song Dam Project for Water Security and Flood Control
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urges swift relocation of families for the Song Dam project, aimed at ensuring water supply and flood control in Dehradun. The project promises multiple benefits, including enhanced tourism and groundwater levels, while the state assures rehabilitation support for affected families.
The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has instructed officials to hasten the relocation of families required to initiate the Song Dam drinking water project in Dehradun. In a Secretariat meeting, CM Dhami stressed the need to secure land with the consent of displaced families.
CM Dhami assured that all basic facilities must be provided for relocated families, including potentially constructing community buildings, temples, and roads post consultation with locals. He also demanded accelerated progress on the Jamrani Dam project.
The Song Dam project, officials reveal, aims to deliver 150 million litres of water daily to Dehradun's 11 lakh residents and improve groundwater levels, reducing reliance on tube wells. A secondary benefit is flood control, safeguarding 15,000 residents in 10 villages from annual Saung River floods.
A 3.50 km lake will also be created, boosting local tourism and environmental benefits. CM Dhami had earlier requested Rs 1774 crore from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for project funding, with the state covering the Rs 247 crore rehabilitation cost.
(With inputs from agencies.)
