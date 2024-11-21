Left Menu

Ruto Cancels Major Deals with Adani Group

Kenyan President William Ruto has terminated negotiations with India's Adani Group regarding the expansion of the country's main airport and a $700 million energy deal to build power transmission lines. These decisions aim to reconsider the economic impacts of these large-scale projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a significant move for Kenya's economic policy, President William Ruto announced on Thursday the cancellation of the procurement process aimed at expanding the nation's primary airport. This project involved potential collaboration with India's Adani Group.

In addition to the airport expansion, President Ruto has canceled a deal exceeding $700 million that involved the construction of power transmission lines, a project for which Adani Group had been considered. This decision reflects a strategic pivot in Kenya's infrastructure development initiatives.

President Ruto's actions appear to signal a review of large-scale international agreements, raising questions about the future direction of Kenya's economic and infrastructural partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

