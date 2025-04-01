Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Offshore Mining: Calls for Cancellation of Tenders Amid Environmental Concerns
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, addresses Congress MPs, questioning the government's decision to permit offshore mining. The move is deemed a threat to marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods. He urges cancelation of mining tenders and demands environmental and socio-economic impact assessments.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to address Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday morning at the Parliament annex, spotlighting opposition to the central government's controversial offshore mining decision.
In a blunt critique, Gandhi highlighted the potential environmental disasters stemming from the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023. He denounced the opening of offshore mining to private players without thorough environmental assessments.
Gandhi emphasized the ecological threats posed by these actions, citing studies on the devastating impact on fish breeding and marine biodiversity. He urged immediate cancelation of mining tenders and called for comprehensive studies and stakeholder consultations before progressing further.
