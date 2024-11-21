Reviving Traditions: Northeast Railway's Local Craft Initiative

Northeast Frontier Railway's innovative 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) initiative is rapidly transforming stations into bustling arenas for showcasing and vending local crafts. The program not only highlights the rich cultural tapestry of the region but significantly uplifts the livelihoods of local artisans and vendors.

Through the OSOP initiative, financial security and long-lasting livelihoods are being created, thus empowering communities while preserving traditional crafts. As mentioned by Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, OSOP outlets allow train passengers to experience an array of local handicrafts, handloom products, and other handmade artifacts during their stops.

Currently, 180 OSOP outlets function under the N.F. Railway's jurisdiction, spanning 132 stations and offering a diverse range of local treasures including Assamese rice cakes, traditional garments, and Darjeeling tea. These efforts are pivotal in promoting the #Vocal4Local mission, positioning railway stations as crucial platforms for economic and cultural enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)