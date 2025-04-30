Alleged Assault on Kashmiri Shawl Vendors Sparks Outcry

The chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has raised alarms over a recent incident involving the alleged assault of Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The police reportedly failed to offer protection to the vendors, forcing them to flee.

Mirwaiz Farooq voiced his concern over these attacks, stating that they reflect a broader pattern of harassment faced by Kashmiris across different states. This comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to increased targeting of Kashmiri individuals.

He appealed to the Indian populace to resist divisive narratives and foster an atmosphere of trust, emphasizing the historically welcoming nature of Kashmiris towards all visitors. Mirwaiz Farooq condemned the treatment of Kashmiris as 'unjust and inhuman,' urging national solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)