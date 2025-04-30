Alleged Assault on Kashmiri Shawl Vendors Sparks Outcry
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed concerns over the alleged attack on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Uttarakhand. He criticized the lack of police protection and discussed broader issues of violence against Kashmiris in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, urging Indians to prevent mistrust and ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
The chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has raised alarms over a recent incident involving the alleged assault of Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The police reportedly failed to offer protection to the vendors, forcing them to flee.
Mirwaiz Farooq voiced his concern over these attacks, stating that they reflect a broader pattern of harassment faced by Kashmiris across different states. This comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to increased targeting of Kashmiri individuals.
He appealed to the Indian populace to resist divisive narratives and foster an atmosphere of trust, emphasizing the historically welcoming nature of Kashmiris towards all visitors. Mirwaiz Farooq condemned the treatment of Kashmiris as 'unjust and inhuman,' urging national solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accidents Highlight Road Safety Crisis in Pakistan
EU Stands Firm on Food Safety in U.S. Trade Talks
China Raises the Bar on EV Battery Safety with New Regulations
Tragic Elephant Attack Raises Concerns Over Tribal Safety in Kerala
Jammu and Kashmir Imposes Ban on School Picnics for Student Safety