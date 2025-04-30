Left Menu

Alleged Assault on Kashmiri Shawl Vendors Sparks Outcry

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed concerns over the alleged attack on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Uttarakhand. He criticized the lack of police protection and discussed broader issues of violence against Kashmiris in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, urging Indians to prevent mistrust and ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:13 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has raised alarms over a recent incident involving the alleged assault of Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The police reportedly failed to offer protection to the vendors, forcing them to flee.

Mirwaiz Farooq voiced his concern over these attacks, stating that they reflect a broader pattern of harassment faced by Kashmiris across different states. This comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to increased targeting of Kashmiri individuals.

He appealed to the Indian populace to resist divisive narratives and foster an atmosphere of trust, emphasizing the historically welcoming nature of Kashmiris towards all visitors. Mirwaiz Farooq condemned the treatment of Kashmiris as 'unjust and inhuman,' urging national solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

