Delhi Police Busts Notorious Wedding Handbag Heist Gang

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals linked to a notorious gang that targeted weddings across the city, lifting handbags filled with valuables. Officials revealed the group's sophisticated operation, focusing on gatherings with unsuspecting guests.

The Crime Branch detailed that two members would infiltrate wedding functions, pilfer handbags, and then pass them on to accomplices who transported the loot to Rajgarh town in Madhya Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh disclosed that the gang was based in Rajgarh, operating with precision by training children and exchanging them between groups under specific agreements.

Following the arrest, several open cases in different regions, including Delhi's Alipur and Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, have been resolved. Singh noted that the stolen goods were rapidly moved via train, complicating recovery efforts. Despite this, police have seized five mobile phones and 13 SIM cards as they continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)