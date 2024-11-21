Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Notorious Wedding Handbag Heist Gang

Delhi Police have dismantled a gang notorious for handbag thefts at weddings, apprehending four individuals. The gang's method included stealing at events and transporting goods to Madhya Pradesh. With the arrests, multiple cases across various states have been addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:20 IST
Delhi Police Busts Notorious Wedding Handbag Heist Gang
DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals linked to a notorious gang that targeted weddings across the city, lifting handbags filled with valuables. Officials revealed the group's sophisticated operation, focusing on gatherings with unsuspecting guests.

The Crime Branch detailed that two members would infiltrate wedding functions, pilfer handbags, and then pass them on to accomplices who transported the loot to Rajgarh town in Madhya Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh disclosed that the gang was based in Rajgarh, operating with precision by training children and exchanging them between groups under specific agreements.

Following the arrest, several open cases in different regions, including Delhi's Alipur and Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, have been resolved. Singh noted that the stolen goods were rapidly moved via train, complicating recovery efforts. Despite this, police have seized five mobile phones and 13 SIM cards as they continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

