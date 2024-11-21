Left Menu

NHRC Probes Suspected Food Poisoning Tragedy at Bihar Shelter Home

The NHRC has launched an investigation into a possible food poisoning incident at a Bihar shelter home, leading to the illness of 13 women, with three fatalities. The shelter, funded by Bihar's government, faces scrutiny over human rights violations and is ordered to report within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:46 IST
NHRC Probes Suspected Food Poisoning Tragedy at Bihar Shelter Home
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has proactively addressed concerning reports of a food poisoning incident at a Patna shelter home for mentally ill and destitute women.

Between November 7 and 11, 13 inmates reportedly fell ill, and tragically, three died after dinner, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, necessitating hospitalization at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

According to an NHRC statement, the shelter, funded by Bihar's Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, faces accusations of human rights violations.

Authorities have been warned of their duty to ensure proper care, with the NHRC demanding a detailed report from the Chief Secretary of Bihar within two weeks.

This report should include the health status of the victims and details on compensation provided, alongside measures taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

It was revealed in a November 14, 2024 media report that inspections found the shelter home in poor hygiene conditions, particularly concerning food preparation practices, further drawing the NHRC's concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024