NHRC Probes Suspected Food Poisoning Tragedy at Bihar Shelter Home
The NHRC has launched an investigation into a possible food poisoning incident at a Bihar shelter home, leading to the illness of 13 women, with three fatalities. The shelter, funded by Bihar's government, faces scrutiny over human rights violations and is ordered to report within two weeks.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has proactively addressed concerning reports of a food poisoning incident at a Patna shelter home for mentally ill and destitute women.
Between November 7 and 11, 13 inmates reportedly fell ill, and tragically, three died after dinner, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea, necessitating hospitalization at Patna Medical College and Hospital.
According to an NHRC statement, the shelter, funded by Bihar's Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, faces accusations of human rights violations.
Authorities have been warned of their duty to ensure proper care, with the NHRC demanding a detailed report from the Chief Secretary of Bihar within two weeks.
This report should include the health status of the victims and details on compensation provided, alongside measures taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
It was revealed in a November 14, 2024 media report that inspections found the shelter home in poor hygiene conditions, particularly concerning food preparation practices, further drawing the NHRC's concern.
