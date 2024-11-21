Honourary Generalship Highlights India-Nepal Military Bond

In a significant testament to the strong ties between India and Nepal, Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was bestowed with the title of Honourary General of the Nepali Army on Thursday. This esteemed recognition is part of a long-standing tradition of mutual respect and admiration between the armed forces of both nations.

General Dwivedi arrived in Kathmandu on a five-day official visit at the behest of General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army. The exchange of honourary generalships is a cherished tradition dating back to the 1950s, occurring every three years as a gesture of goodwill and friendship between the two countries.

This honorary title exchange is more than a ceremonial act; it reflects a deep-rooted commitment to cooperation in military and strategic affairs. The armies engage in joint training, military exercises, and disaster response operations, bolstering regional security and peace. This symbolic gesture highlights shared values and the enduring socio-cultural ties that bind the two nations beyond formal diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)