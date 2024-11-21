Left Menu

Honourary Generalship Highlights India-Nepal Military Bond

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was awarded the Honourary General of the Nepali Army, underscoring robust ties between Nepal and India. This tradition reflects mutual respect and partnership, enhancing military cooperation and shared strategic interests rooted in history and cultural connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:23 IST
Honourary Generalship Highlights India-Nepal Military Bond
COAS General Upendra Dwivedi honoured with Honourary General of the Nepali Army (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant testament to the strong ties between India and Nepal, Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was bestowed with the title of Honourary General of the Nepali Army on Thursday. This esteemed recognition is part of a long-standing tradition of mutual respect and admiration between the armed forces of both nations.

General Dwivedi arrived in Kathmandu on a five-day official visit at the behest of General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army. The exchange of honourary generalships is a cherished tradition dating back to the 1950s, occurring every three years as a gesture of goodwill and friendship between the two countries.

This honorary title exchange is more than a ceremonial act; it reflects a deep-rooted commitment to cooperation in military and strategic affairs. The armies engage in joint training, military exercises, and disaster response operations, bolstering regional security and peace. This symbolic gesture highlights shared values and the enduring socio-cultural ties that bind the two nations beyond formal diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024