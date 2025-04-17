General Upendra Dwivedi Lauds Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Honors Army Veterans
General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the capabilities of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and honored five veterans for their societal contributions. The corps is noted for operations in enemy territory, and Dwivedi emphasized innovation and readiness. Veterans recognized included those aiding ex-servicemen and promoting civil-military cooperation.
- Country:
- India
In a recent review, General Upendra Dwivedi assessed the operational prowess of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a vital strike unit within the Indian Army. The general highlighted the army's unwavering dedication to innovation and combat readiness.
The visit underscored several initiatives incorporating new technologies, with Dwivedi praising the troops for their adaptability and operational efficiency. He also awarded five veterans for their ongoing contributions to society and the nation.
The honorees have made significant impacts, ranging from employing veterans to establishing educational institutes and resolving pension issues. Their efforts illustrate the broader theme of fostering civil-military relations and aiding past servicemen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Space, Science, and Innovation: A Night of Honors and Inspiration
India Leads Innovation Surge with Agentic AI Adoption
Stellar Night of Space Science and Innovation at 5th NH-UNS JRF Ceremony
Haryana's Blue Revolution: Synergy and Innovation in Agriculture
IFFLA 2025: Celebrating Diversity and Innovation in South Asian Cinema