General Upendra Dwivedi Lauds Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Honors Army Veterans

In a recent review, General Upendra Dwivedi assessed the operational prowess of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a vital strike unit within the Indian Army. The general highlighted the army's unwavering dedication to innovation and combat readiness.

The visit underscored several initiatives incorporating new technologies, with Dwivedi praising the troops for their adaptability and operational efficiency. He also awarded five veterans for their ongoing contributions to society and the nation.

The honorees have made significant impacts, ranging from employing veterans to establishing educational institutes and resolving pension issues. Their efforts illustrate the broader theme of fostering civil-military relations and aiding past servicemen.

