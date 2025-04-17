General Upendra Dwivedi Commends Troops and Honours Veterans

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, conducted a thorough review of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps' operational readiness. This assessment reiterated the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to maintaining high combat readiness, fostering innovation, and nurturing professional excellence. During his visit, General Dwivedi was briefed on the corps' current initiatives and the integration of cutting-edge technology. Additionally, he interacted with the troops, applauding their focus on operational efficiency, adaptive training, and battlefield innovation.

A key moment in the visit was the recognition of five distinguished veterans who received the Veteran Achiever Award, celebrating their continuous service to society and nation-building. Among the honorees was Brigadier Ramnarayan Vinayak, VSM (Retd), recognized for his work in ex-servicemen welfare, including founding a security agency employing veterans and advocating for benefits under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). Colonel Vaibhav Prakash Tripathi (Retd) and Colonel K P Singh (Retd) were also highlighted for their contributions to education and legal support for veterans, respectively. Naik Anil Kumar Verma (Retd) was noted for his educational initiatives in Bilaspur, and Lance Dafadar Pradeep Kalaskar (Retd) for his environmental and life-saving efforts.

The visit ended with General Dwivedi's tour of Yodhasthal, a site dedicated to narrating the valor of the Indian Army. This initiative offers an educational and immersive experience aimed at fostering civil-military cooperation and inspiring future generations to join the defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)