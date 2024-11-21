BJP Predicts Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls Amidst Exit Poll Indicators

In the aftermath of recent Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul remains optimistic about the party's prospects. Citing developmental initiatives, Paul asserts that BJP will form governments in both states, contrasting this with West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, which she criticizes for monopolizing housing scheme benefits.

Paul stressed the necessity of a robust central government, drawing attention to international situations in Palestine, Ukraine, and Bangladesh. She emphasized the community's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, dismissing remarks by opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee as unpatriotic.

Exit polls suggest potential wins for BJP alliances, with projections showing Mahayuti potentially securing 137-195 seats in Maharashtra, surpassing the 145-seat majority. In Jharkhand, forecasts place the BJP-led NDA ahead with estimates ranging from 42-53 seats. The official results for both states are expected on November 23.

