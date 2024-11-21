Left Menu

Karnataka CM Criticizes NABARD Loan Cuts Amid Farmer Discontent

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the Central Government for reducing NABARD loans to the state, labeling the move as unjust to farmers. The cuts, amounting to 58%, have forced reliance on commercial banks with higher interest rates. Siddaramaiah seeks intervention from Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:35 IST
Karnataka CM Criticizes NABARD Loan Cuts Amid Farmer Discontent
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the Central Government over a significant reduction in loans from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to the state. The Chief Minister expressed his grievances in a post on X, emphasizing the unfairness towards farmers who now face increased financial burdens.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that NABARD's short-term loan offerings have been slashed from Rs 5,600 crore last year to Rs 2,340 crore this year, marking a 58% reduction. He stressed that these cuts contradict the usual trend of increasing loan amounts and place an unwelcome strain on farmers needing to turn to commercial banks with 10-12% interest rates.

In a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Siddaramaiah urged the enhancement of short-term agricultural loan limits for 2024-25 to support normal food grain production. He also reiterated the state's commitment to providing lower interest rates on various loan schemes to alleviate the financial pressure on farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024