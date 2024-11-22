Left Menu

Gary Gensler's SEC Departure: A Turning Point in Crypto Oversight

SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his tough stance on cryptocurrencies, will resign on Trump's inauguration day. Gensler spearheaded crypto regulation, aiming to protect investors, but faced pushback for perceived overreach. His tenure saw significant actions against crypto fraud and approval of bitcoin ETFs for broader investor access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:54 IST
Gary Gensler's SEC Departure: A Turning Point in Crypto Oversight
Gary Gensler
  • Country:
  • United States

Gary Gensler, the Securities and Exchange Commission Chair recognized for his aggressive cryptocurrency regulation, announced plans to resign on January 20, coinciding with Donald Trump's inauguration. His departure follows substantial industry backlash and campaign promises from Trump to remove him.

During Gensler's tenure, the SEC launched major enforcement actions targeting crypto fraud, wash trading, and market manipulation. Despite political pushback, his leadership notably facilitated easier access to bitcoin for investors by approving exchange-traded funds that track its spot price, marking a significant shift in market accessibility.

Gensler's approach has been both praised for investor protection and criticized as overreaching. He described the crypto industry as fraught with scam and speculation. Although stepping down, Gensler highlighted the SEC's accomplishments and framed his service as an honor, emphasizing the dedication and mission-driven nature of the commission staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024