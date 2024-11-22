Left Menu

Wall Street Surges Amid Salesforce & Nvidia Boost

Wall Street's indices rallied with the Dow Jones hitting a one-week high, thanks to Salesforce's stock surge and Nvidia's robust earnings report. Meanwhile, the communication services sector, led by Alphabet's decline, suffered the most. Investors remain alert for Fed's interest rate decisions amid rising job growth and geopolitical tensions.

Wall Street's major indices experienced a boost on Thursday, moving steadily into positive territory. Notably, the Dow Jones touched a one-week high, largely propelled by a 5.2% rise in Salesforce shares after several brokerages raised their price targets.

Nvidia's stocks, buoyed by exceeding quarterly projections and a strong forecast, also contributed to the market upswing. Despite some investor concerns over Nvidia's slowest forecast in seven quarters, the fundamentals of its AI business remained robust, according to Anthony Saglimbene of Ameriprise Financial.

While the tech and energy sectors saw gains, Alphabet's significant drop and Amazon's potential EU scrutiny put pressure on the communication services sector. The market's attention is now turning towards Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions, with geopolitical tensions and job growth also influencing trends.

